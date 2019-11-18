Rescue Mission shines light on hunger, homelessness ahead of Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As we begin the holiday season next week, the Rescue Mission is trying to shine a light on those who won’t be celebrating in quite the same way.

This week is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. It’s always the week before Thanksgiving when most people are buying their turkeys and mashed potatoes for the family. Meanwhile, many people throughout our communities continue to struggle to find food and a safe place to sleep.

The Rescue Mission hopes to use this week to promote the national endeavor to end hunger and homelessness and bring awareness to the issues people in our communities face every day.

“We want to do our part in helping individuals have a better understanding of hunger and homelessness so that they will be inspired to take action by volunteering, donating, or getting involved in some other way,” said Donovan Coley, CEO/Senior Pastor of The Rescue Mission.

The Rescue Mission will host several events this week to help with those efforts:

Monday @ 10 a.m.

Changing HEARTS for Good – Media Press Conference The Rescue Mission and its current and past residents will share stories about what the organization is doing to change lives for good.



Tuesday @ Lunchtime

Changing HUNGER for Good – Skip your lunch and donate Instead of having lunch on Tuesday, donate what you would have spent on lunch to The Rescue Mission to help feed the hungry in our community. Make your donation at www.therescuemission.net/lunch



Wednesday @ 11 a.m.

Changing MINDS for Good – Panel Discussion at Lutheran Foundation The Rescue Mission and Lutheran Foundation will lead a panel discussion about mental illness in the lives of the homeless. Register at www.therescuemission.net/minds



Thursday @ 6 p.m.

Changing SOULS for Good – Prayer Walk Rescue Mission staff and friends will gather at the new location being built at 404 E. Washington Blvd. to walk around the new building and pray for those that will be served, those staying at Charis House, Restoration House, and Life House, as well as those living on the streets. Register at www.therescuemission.net/souls



While the Rescue Mission is working extra hard to promote its goals and values this week, its efforts don’t stop when the week ends. The organization provides important services to people who struggle with homelessness, hunger, mental illness, and addiction year-round.

It’ll expand that reach soon as the organization prepares to move into a brand new building being built on E. Washington Boulevard.

The new facility is more than triple the size of the current Superior Street location. It’ll also increase its housing capacity to 325 beds once the project is finished.

To learn more about the Rescue Mission and how to get involved, CLICK HERE.