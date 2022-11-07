FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rescue Mission announced its president and CEO, Pastor Donovan A. Coley Sr., will be stepping down from his position. The change will happen in March 2023.

A leadership transition process will happen over the next six months, according to the Rescue Mission. Coley Sr. has served as the president and CEO of the Rescue Mission for nearly 15 years.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve as President and CEO of the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission,” Donovan said in a press release. “I believe 2023 is the right time for me to entrust the organization with a new leader. The Senior Leadership Team and I have laid out a vision for the organization that will guide it for many years to come. While I will miss serving at The Rescue Mission, I am truly looking forward to the next assignment and spending more time with my wife and family.”

The Rescue Mission’s board will oversee the process to choose a replacement, and a nationwide search has already begun. The AGORA Search Group is helping facilitate the search, according to the Rescue Mission.

“Donovan has tirelessly given himself to serving the residents, donors and staff of the Rescue Mission over the past 15 years”, said Chairman of the Board Jeff Ostermann in a press release. “Our entire board could not be any more grateful for the integrity, excellence and faithful commitment with which he has led. He has been a true asset to our community throughout his tenure and, just as importantly, a wonderful friend to those of us who have known him best. We wish him the absolute best in this next phase of his journey.”

Since Coley Sr.’s time with the Rescue Mission, he’s grown it in size and reach, including an emergency shelter, Restoration House and Charis House, and the mission’s thrift store, Treasure House. Most recently, he helped open the new Rescue Mission facility in downtown Fort Wayne.

For more details or to apply for this position, please contact Mark MacKay at mark@agorasearchgroup.com or 414.334.1228.