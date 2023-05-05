FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission held its annual gala.

The gala raised money for The Rescue Mission’s ministry and featured a dinner along with a silent and live auction.

However, for one key member of The Rescue Mission, the celebration was also about his departure.

“This is going to be my last gala, especially since I am exiting The Rescue Mission,” said The Rescue Mission CEO Donovan Coley.

Coley has been the CEO for the past 15 years and is now ready to pass down the torch to Thomas McArthur.

But he’s not just passing down the torch, he’s also passing down some big shoes.

“After 15 years of investing himself in the Rescue mission and this community, it’s big shoes to fill,” said Jeff Ostermann, former board member of The Rescue Mission.

And while the shoes may be big, McArthur recognizes that and is ready for the challenge.

“There is no way to replace him,” McArthur said. “My heart is to be able to see people where they are, whether they are on the streets or whether they are here joining us in our partnerships.”

McArthur will take over for Coley as CEO on July 1.

In the meantime, he’ll be learning the ropes from Coley.