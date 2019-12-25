Rescue Mission celebrates last Christmas in Superior Street building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission serves three free meals a day every day, but on holidays like Christmas they said it is more than just food that brings people together at the shelter.

“For those who are lonely, for those who are really struggling with what it means to celebrate Christmas, they can come to this environment and just relax knowing that they’re going to receive a wonderful meal and have great conversations with people who are here celebrating with them,” said Rev. Donavan Coley, President and CEO of the Rescue Mission.

Even something as simple as a meal and a conversation can go along way for people who are going through a rough patch in life.

“That’s a blessing,” said James Beachum, 58, who had his first Christmas at the shelter. “It really is, it’s a blessing they can do that. And I sure appreciate that.”

Pete Parabaruolo had his first Christmas with the shelter as well and while he wishes he could be with his family he is

“Unfortunately my family lives on the east coast but I could not be there,” said Parabaruolo. “I’m generally out there but situation is a little rough and tough so I’m making the best of it. The food’s been good and everything, the hospitality’s been excellent.”

Melissa House volunteered at the shelter this year for the first time.

“I like to serve people and help people so I just figured it would be a nice way to come and serve people and see what this was all about for once,” said Melissa House, a first-time volunteer at the shelter. She heard about the dinner through her friend Joseph Gomes, a volunteer who hasn’t missed a Christmas dinner in 11 years.

“This is what the holidays are for me,” said Gomes. “I mean, I haven’t gone past a holiday since 2008 without coming here first. A friend of mine had brought me on a limb and came here and I’ve been doing it ever since. I’ve been doing Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas every year. My favorite part is talking to people.”

This is the last year the Rescue Mission will celebrate Christmas in their building on Superior Street. They have been there since 1964 but by next year will be moved in to their new building on Lafayette Street. Coley said they will continue their Christmas tradition there and will be able to do more for the people they serve.

“We’re thankful for the community that’s making it possible for us to serve people with dignity and so that’s what’s going to happen when we more from this facility,” said Coley. “It’s going to be greater dignity, more celebration, more space. No more long lines.”

The new shelter is slated to open in the summer of 2020.