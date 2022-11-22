LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Amid cold temperatures sweeping the area, one EACS school had reportedly felt its impact in some classrooms.

On Monday, WANE 15 received reports from students and teachers at Leo Jr./Sr. High School saying some classrooms reportedly had no heat, with one report saying the temperatures were no higher than 50 degrees.

WANE 15 reached out to EACS regarding the reports and received the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

Due to some maintenance going on in the building, it was about six classrooms with low heat. There are heaters in those rooms, and last I checked (in the AM) the heat in those rooms was 70.2 degrees and rising. It is not the entire building.

It is not known how long those classrooms were without heat.