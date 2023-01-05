(WANE) Sports betting has become even bigger in the United States since the Supreme Court in 2018 allowed states to legalize it. Indiana legalized sports betting and only five states wagered more in 2022 according to stats released by Sportsbook Review.

Only New Jersey, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and New York in that order wagered more.

The $4 billion total for 2022 is an increase from $3 billion in 2021. Since sports betting was first legalized in Indiana, more than $10 billion has been wagered.