State awarded $119 million for the second half of 2022

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Last spring, Allen County received $1 million in the first round of state road-funding grants.

With that money, along with local money amounting to $1.7 million, the county fixed 25 miles of roads, says Margaret Hershberger, project manager with the Allen County Highway Department.

On Wednesday, the second round for the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program was announced, and some Allen County and nearby municipalities will benefit from it.

Huntertown, one of the fastest growing towns in the state, is on point to get $944,000 that Huntertown Town Council President Brandon Seifert says will pay for the Woods Road widening from Lima Road to west of Towne Square.

Resurfacing projects southeast Allen County accomplished this year. Credit to the Allen County Highway Department.

2022 Allen County Highway Department projects completed:

Lower Huntington Road (1.75m) from 300′ West of Ernst Road to 700′ East of Winters Road

West Hamilton Road (3.4m) from US 24 to Covington Road

Liberty Mills (1.75m) from West Co. Line Road to Amber Road

Aboite Road (3.55m) from Lafayette Center Road to Redding Road

“What we’re going to do is widen the road and then we’re going to put ornamental lights down and then, also sidewalks, which is a huge safety factor,” Seifert said Wednesday. “With the young families that are living in Towne Square, during the spring, summer and late fall, we have people walking on the street. This is unsafe.”

Seifert said the project was initially submitted in 2015, but with some tweaks, it was approved this year.

Other municipalities and counties awarded include Grabill, $1 million; Auburn, $650,000; Avilla, $617,000; Decatur, $937,000; Huntington County, $1 million; Kosciusko County, $1 million; Leo-Cedarville, $140,000; Monroeville, $576,000; New Haven, $595,000; and Waterloo, $76,000.

A total of $119 million will be disbursed in this round. Allen County received about $3.26 million. All amounts cited are approximate.

The city of New Haven will use its award money to lay about eight land miles this year. Those roads where a portion will be milled, filled and repaved include Hartzell, Sheridan, Seiler, Linden, Homestead roads; McConnell, Pinestone, Sherbrook, Brookwood and Courtney drives; Rose Avenue; and Summit and Short streets, according to a New Haven news release.

Hershberger says the awards are given out twice a year and can be split up. Projects typically include asphalt resurfacing and concrete pavement that have all the design and preliminary work done. In her calculations, a mile of road resurfacing costs between $110,000 and $120,000.

Community Crossings is open to all local governmental units in the state. Match percentages are:

Cities and towns with a population of fewer than 10,000 will receive funds using a 75/25% match.

Cities and towns with a population of greater than 10,000 will receive funds using a 50/50% match.

Counties with a population of fewer than 50,000 people will receive funds using a 75/25% match.

Counties with a population of greater than 50,000 people will receive funds using a 50/50% match.

More information can be had by clicking on to: https://www.in.gov/indot/doing-business-with-indot/local-public-agency-programs/community-crossing-matching-grant-program/