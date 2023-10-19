FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Rep. Jim Banks (IN-3) is frustrated with his fellow Republicans who led a mutiny that has left the House without a leader for days.

Banks early choice, Ohio’s Jim Jordan, has twice failed this week to receive the 217 votes to secure the speakership. Another vote is scheduled Friday morning at 10.

“Ousting Speaker (Andrew) McCarthy was a giant mistake and now you’re seeing why,” Banks told WANE 15 Thursday night. “But since we are where we are, let’s stay on the House floor until 217 of us vote to make Jim Jordan the Speaker of the House.”

Earlier in the day, some moderate Republicans floated the idea of increasing the powers of acting speaker Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., who might have shared the role with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Banks called that a bad idea.

“That would have betrayed the voters who gave us the majority to begin with,” he said. “So I’m glad that’s now off the table.”

Banks believes voters want the Republican majority to serve as a check on the Democratic-controlled White House and Senate.

“This is a historic disaster for the Republican Party, and we’ve got to get our act together.”

Banks said he will vote for Jordan until he drops out. If that happens, Banks suggested Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin or Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida as possible Speaker candidates.