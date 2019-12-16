Rental scooters pulled for season in Fort Wayne

VeoRide pulls scooters for season in the city of Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Residents and visitors to the city of Fort Wayne will no longer have the option of renting a scooter to get around, at least for the winter season.

Mary Tyndall, city of Fort Wayne Community Development spokesperson, has confirmed to WANE 15 that VeoRide has pulled the scooters for the season.

VeoRide, the company behind Fort Wayne’s first-ever rental scooter program, rolled out the scooters in early September. Since then, 300 electric scooters and 150 pedal bikes have been available for rent.

In an email, Tyndall said the scooters will likely be back for use around March of 2020.

VeoRide currently has bikes and scooters in more than 40 cities across the country.