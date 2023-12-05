FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Tuesday marks the 90th anniversary of Prohibition in the U.S. ending after states ratified the Twenty-First Amendment Dec. 5, 1933.

Although many of the breweries and bars that operated at the time, such as Centlivre and Berghoff breweries, are no longer around, one historic bar in Fort Wayne that survived Prohibition is still in operation: The Oyster Bar.

Opening for business in 1888, The Oyster Bar had been in operation for over 30 years before Prohibition started in 1920.

Despite being unable to sell alcohol, The Oyster Bar survived Prohibition by selling soft drinks and sandwiches while also selling alcohol discreetly through the bar’s “back room,” according to The Oyster Bar’s website.

“[There] was actually a secret passageway into [the back room], and once they were back here, they were able to buy maybe a cocktail or two, or if they wanted to go, it was reported that somebody would come up from the basement with a bottle, hand it to them and then they would exit through our back door and out into the alley,” said Anthony West, who took over The Oyster Bar in December 2022 along with his wife, Kara.

The Oyster Bar currently has a secret Prohibition menu that can be accessed by telling a bartender a secret phrase that can be found on The Oyster Bar’s social media pages. As of Dec. 4, the phrase is “Juice Joint.”

Another establishment in Fort Wayne with ties to Prohibition is Henry’s Restaurant, said ARCH Executive Director Connie Haas Zuber.

Henry’s Restaurant has only been in operation since 1959, but the building in downtown Fort Wayne where the restaurant resides served as a speakeasy named “Slim Sudders” during Prohibition, Haas Zuber said.

In total, Haas Zuber said there were around 400 speakeasies in the Fort Wayne area by the time Prohibition ended.

“Obviously, the people of Fort Wayne didn’t really support Prohibition,” Haas Zuber said.

During Prohibition, many at Centlivre and Berghoff lost their jobs, and Haas Zuber said Fort Wayne did see an uptick in arrests for alcohol-related crimes.

Fort Wayne Newspapers Cover Start of Prohibition in 1920

Despite it being 90 years since Prohibition ended, its influence can still be seen around Fort Wayne.

The Oyster Bar utilizes a secret Prohibition menu that can be accessed after telling the server a secret phrase — which is “Juice Joint” as of Dec. 4 — found on The Oyster Bar’s social media accounts.

Hideout 125, a Prohibition-themed restaurant at the corner of Coldwater and Dupont roads, pays homage to the aesthetics and themes of the time period.

Other bars and breweries, such as Hop River Brewing Company, have also hosted Prohibition-themed events in the past.

“I think people today love the idea of heading down a narrow staircase and going through a dark door into a special place,” Haas Zuber said. “It makes it seem special.”

Haas Zuber also said Prohibition serves as a “cautionary tale” for people today regarding its goal and how authorities handled it.

“Yes, we’re going to try to control things that hurt people, but you’ve got to figure out a way to do it that you can enforce and that will work, and Prohibition proved to be something that couldn’t be made to work,” Haas Zuber said.

The Eighteenth Amendment, which started Prohibition, is the first and only amendment to the U.S. Constitution that has been repealed.