REMINDER: State boulevard closure coming this week

The following is a release from Fort Wayne Public Works:

Tomorrow, Monday, April 13, 2020, State Boulevard will close for two months from Wells Street to Clinton Street so crews can tie the new bridge to the existing roadway both east and west of the bridge. A detour using Wells, Fernhill Avenue, and Clinton will be in place during the closure. (See attached map.) During the closure, residents living on side streets on the north side of the road will not have access to State.

Besides connecting the road, crews will also tie-in storm sewers, sidewalks, the trail.

About the project

The project replaces a bridge that’s nearly 90 years old. Since building the original bridge, Federal regulations evolved, and to meet today’s Federal flood requirements, the height of the new bridge must be more than seven feet higher. The new bridge is south of the existing road to minimize the impact of the new elevation on the neighborhood. The current State Boulevard will become a residential street for the neighborhood.

The new bridge and street enhancements will protect the neighborhood from flooding while improving safety for motorists by realigning the roadway to take out a severe curve, the site of an excessive number of accidents.

The project features enhancements for motorists, pedestrians and residents of the area. Pedestrian improvements include crosswalks, a sidewalk on one side of the road and a trail on the other. The pedestrian infrastructure is separated from vehicle traffic by a park strip. A bridge will cross State to connect the north/south sides of the Pufferbelly Trail.

For motorists, the improvements include an extra travel lane in each direction, the realignment of the road to soften the curve, and a center turn lane where needed.

Aesthetic improvements include landscaping on both sides of the roadway and a center median, additional green space with trees between the new road and the old street, and ornamental street lighting throughout the project.

The $8.18 million investment is funded 80 percent by the Federal government and 20 percent by the City.