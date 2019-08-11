Remembering longtime educator, activist Betty Stein

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne community is mourning the loss of longtime educator, writer and community activist Betty Stein who passed away Friday at the age of 102.

Her family said she passed away peacefully in her home.

Stein worked for Fort Wayne Community Schools from 1965 until retiring “because of some silly age rule,” her obituary said. For the next 30 plus years, she worked as a consultant to the magnet program at Park Middle School, retiring reluctantly a few years ago.

For 35 years her columns graced the pages of the News-Sentinel, the best of which recently appeared in her book “By The Way.”

Stein also served on many boards and commissions, shattering glass ceilings along the way. She was the first woman to be elected to the board and to be elected president of the board of trustees at Congregation Achduth Vesholom.

She was also the first woman appointed to the Police Merit Commission, the first woman to serve as chairperson of the Board of Safety, and the first woman to serve on the Allen County Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Stein’s family has asked memorials be made to Heartland Signs, the Memorial Park Opera Fund and Congregation Achduth Vesholom Holocaust Education Fund.

Funeral details will be announced at a later date.