Remembering Don Wolf by wearing jeans

For many, Friday is the day for jeans in the workplace but Wednesday, October 16, it was a day to wear jeans to remember a community leader.

Don Wolf served as the first president of Big Brothers of Greater Fort Wayne, which eventually lead to the creation of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana. This day was selected by Big Brothers Big Sisters as a day for community members from around the city of Fort Wayne to wear jeans in memory of Wolf, who passed away in September at the age of 90.

“Jeans, everybody has them, anybody can wear them and Don was a person that really truly believed that everyone has potential and we just have to give them a chance and truly find out what that true potential looks like”, says Josette Rider, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana.

Rider adds, “They just don’t make many people like him much anymore, so for the community to honor his spirit and his enthusiasm and his belief in other people this way is a big deal to us.”

Along with his passion for mentoring and helping those in need. He helped build Do it Best home improvement stores into the multi-billion-dollar company it is today during his time as CEO until 1992. Do it Best employees were one of many companies taking part in today’s jean day.

(Brenda Lineberry worked with Wolf for ten years before he retired in 1992. “Don was a man that was very down to earth. No matter who you were, he always took the time to stop and talk with you just like you were his next-door neighbor. He was a very sweet humble caring man,” remembered Lineberry.

