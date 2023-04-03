FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Friday’s storms spawned multiple tornadoes in the WANE 15 viewing area which prompted some people to question why they didn’t hear a tornado siren.

In Allen County, tornado sirens are only sounded when a tornado is confirmed, either by the National Weather Service or the Allen County Office of Homeland Security. The county has over 50 sirens.

While these sirens signal the need to seek shelter, Bernie Beier, director of Homeland Security, says that a nationwide study shows that when the sirens sound that’s not the first step people take.

“We’ve conditioned ourselves to take no action other than to look for more information on what to do,” said Beier, “We should take action first and then seek additional information on what to do next. That’s something we’d really like residents to do.”

When the siren sounds or the warning is issued you should head directly to your predetermined safe place. That safe place should be in the deepest part of your home away from doors and windows. Having an emergency kit ready to go is also important with flashlights and a first aid kit.

Make sure to use all the resources available to you to make this plan and talk about it with family and friends.

“Whatever it is, however you do it, internalize it, make it yours,” adds Beier, “Take all the information that’s available, whatever you think is appropriate. Understand severe weather and have a conversation with your family, with your friends, tweet something about it. make it part of your weather conversation.”

Remember storm sirens are only meant to be heard OUTDOORS. This means you should have multiple ways to receive severe alerts such as a weather radio or turn on alerts using the WANE Weather App which can be downloaded in the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Android phones.