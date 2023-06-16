FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Founded in 1865 by Methodist Minister William Booth, the Salvation Army has a uniquely itinerant leadership structure.

Those in charge of certain regions will shuffle around every couple of years.

“The hope and the thought was that people would be fresh when they moved,” said Core Officer Kenyon Sivels with the Salvation Army. “[When the Salvation Army first started] you moved about every four to six months, not years, months. As the Salvation Army has evolved over the past 150-plus years, it has evolved in the length of stay.”

And that length of stay for Sivels, his wife Melissa and the couple’s two daughters has come to an end in Fort Wayne after leading the Salvation Army in the Summit City for three years.

“It was bittersweet, you know in the Salvation Army it’s something that happens at some point for all of us,” Sivels said. “My wife and I, our family have thoroughly enjoyed Fort Wayne, this is our third location and it might be our favorite so far.”

The couple previously served in Mason City, Iowa and Watertown, South Dakota before coming to Fort Wayne in 2020.

Now they’ll be moving to Champaign-Urbana.

Thinking about what Sivels is leaving behind he told WANE 15 that it was much more about the mission to help and proclaim the name of Jesus than the legacy he was leaving behind.

“We have almost doubled what we serve and who we serve,” Sivels said. “That is all credit to the folks who work here, our team,” Sivels said. “I hope that they don’t remember me, I hope that they remember Jesus.”

Through countless hours collecting food and money for those in need Sivels said that he was ultimately grateful for what the city gave him.

“It’s been a great place for our kids to grow and learn a little bit, and it’s been a great place for us to grow and learn a little bit, we are forever grateful,” Sivels said.

The Sivels will leave Fort Wayne on June 26 and be replaced by Lieutenants Scott and Dena Smith.

“We think they’re going to do great,” said Sivels. “They have a great passion to serve, a great love for people and those are the things that matter the most.”