Relive WANE 15’s Adopt-a-Bowl, and check in on the pups 1 year later

Last February, WANE 15 hosted the first-ever Adopt-a-Bowl, welcoming puppies from the Fort Wayne Pitbull Coalition for some ruff and tumble play. We hoped to host the event again, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had other plans. So while we wait to do it again next year (paws crossed), we decided to check in with the FWPBC to see how the pups are growing up! One thing is for sure: puppy love abounds! Miss the first Adopt-a-Bowl? Watch it above!
Ana Marie/Georgia
Bernie
Sarasota/Riggs
Donnie/Hobbs
Siesta Key/Clarke
Naples/Simon
Key West/Gryff
Del Ray/Yoshi Bear
Miami/Bandit
Rocky/Dominic
Here are the rest of the puppies that played in WANE 15’s Adopt-a-Bowl!
Looking for a pet? The Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition and Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control have adoptable pets of all ages.