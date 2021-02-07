Relive WANE 15’s Adopt-a-Bowl, and check in on the pups 1 year later

Last February, WANE 15 hosted the first-ever Adopt-a-Bowl, welcoming puppies from the Fort Wayne Pitbull Coalition for some ruff and tumble play. We hoped to host the event again, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had other plans. So while we wait to do it again next year (paws crossed), we decided to check in with the FWPBC to see how the pups are growing up! One thing is for sure: puppy love abounds! Miss the first Adopt-a-Bowl? Watch it above!

Ana Marie/Georgia

Ana Marie was renamed Georgia by her new family. Georgia is an old soul with a calm disposition. She learns quickly, loves road trips, camping, hiking and boating, and lives for cuddles with her family.

Bernie

Bernie’s family says he is a very laid back old soul, and very intelligent. Bernie loves playing with his sister and hanging out with his family.

Sarasota/Riggs

Sarasota was renamed Riggs by his new family. Riggs enjoys swimming, squirrels and spending time with his big brother Ryder.

Donnie/Hobbs

Donnie was renamed Hobbs by his new family. Hobbs is the biggest snuggle bug ever, according to his family. He is smart, gentle and full of love.

Siesta Key/Clarke

Siesta Key was renamed Clarke by her new family. When she’s not sleeping on her mom, cuddling her sister or biting her dad, Clarke – or Wonder Clarke, as her family calls her – is usually protecting her yard from leaves.

Naples/Simon

Naples was renamed Simon by his new family. Simon loves playing in the snow, cuddling and taking long naps. He can be hard to keep up with him sometimes, but he became the perfect dog for his family.

Key West/Gryff

Key West was renamed Gryff by his new family. Gryff is a snuggle bug who loves his humans and keeps busy chasing his two cat siblings and his flock of chickens.

Del Ray/Yoshi Bear

Del Ray was renamed Yoshi Bear by his new family. Yoshi Bear is the best fur brother to his three human siblings and two feline siblings. He is a fan of stuffed animals (though they don’t stick around long for some reason), and he loves to play fetch and snuggle on laps most. His family thinks he may be part kangaroo.

Miami/Bandit

Miami was renamed Bandit by his new family. Bandit loves boating and camping, and he REALLY loves snow. He also loves his other fur siblings, and picking on the kitty. Bandit is extremely vocal, especially if he doesn’t get his way, but he’s the most lovable guy.

Rocky/Dominic

Rocky was renamed Dominic by his new family. Dominic has become the soulmate of his sister Louise, and they are never far from one another. Dom has never met another dog or person who isn’t immediately his best friend.

Here are the rest of the puppies that played in WANE 15’s Adopt-a-Bowl!

Venice is shown as a puppy.

Deuce is shown as a puppy.

Daytona is shown as a puppy.

Burton is shown as a puppy.

Looking for a pet? The Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition and Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control have adoptable pets of all ages.