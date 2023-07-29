AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Live music and food trucks at Auburn Brewing Company’s block party.

On Saturday, July 29, the Auburn Brewing Company is hosting another block party. This event is for all ages, however, those under 21 will not be allowed to enter the patio or building of ABC.

Midwestern band REkT will take the stage at 7:00 p.m. with the Auburn Brewing Company inviting the community to bring a blanket and chair to enjoy the music. No ticket is needed for this FREE event.

Little ReKt Corvette

The Brown House and Hoosier Mama Food Truck will be open beginning at 5:00 p.m. A cash bar outside will be available. The interior bar inside Auburn Brewing Company will accept cards and have a full menu.

There is a special beer for this event named Little ReKt Corvette, a Mango Green Tea Ale. Auburn Brewing Company will be doing a special can sale at various times before and during the event. On-tap begins at 1:00 p.m. The beer will be on sale while supplies last.

In addition, Lyn-Maree’s Boutique will have a kid’s booth.

Auburn Brewing Company told WANE 15 that VIP / patio seats were donations to Big Brother Big Sister. A portion of the sales will be going to them.

For more details or a map of all the happenings, click here.