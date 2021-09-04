Registration still open for Fort4Fitness Fall Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 14th annual Fort4Fitness Fall Festival is right around the corner. If you want to participate, there’s still time.

Registration remains open for all four events offered. Click here to register. Online registration does end on Wednesday, September 15th. However, in-person registration will still be available afterward. Learn more in the interview above.

Participants will still receive a shirt and medal.

“Every year, thousands of athletes train for and participate in the Fall Festival. The Saturday event features four races distances (4 Mile, 10K, Half Marathon, and Triple Crown) to suit people of all ages and abilities. Participants are enthusiastically encouraged along the way by neighborhood cheer groups and live music performers, and they’re awarded a finisher medal at the Finish Line at Parkview Field.”

This year’s event will have a virtual option, plus two different starting lines for the in-person event. If you need to change your registration at all, you can do so online.

Fort4Fitness Fall Festival is Saturday, September 18th.