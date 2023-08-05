FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Redemption House Ministries invites the community to tour its newly renovated, 119-year-old Fairfield Street House.

There will be free food, live music, games and prizes at the 11th Anniversary Alumni Reunion and Open House.

The event will take place at 2720 Fairfield Avenue on Saturday, August 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Redemption House moved into the 5,000-square-foot house at 2720 Fairfield Avenue in 2012. It still had a steam-heat boiler and the original ceramic tile roof from 1904. Renovation on the house began in March 2023 and has included installing new heating and cooling systems, a total kitchen renovation, numerous new windows, a new roof, fresh paint and refinished floors throughout.

Redemption House residents will give visitors tours of the house.