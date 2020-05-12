No injuries reported after Red River trash truck rollover crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Red River trash truck ended up upside down after crashing Tuesday morning.

Fort Wayne Police responded to Till Road, between Lima and Coldwater roads, around 6:50 a.m. after several people called 911 to report the crash.

When police got there, they found a Red River Waste Solutions truck on its top off the side of the road.

An officer at the scene said the truck was heading east when its passenger-side tires went off the road slightly. The driver then over-corrected, sending the truck across the road before crashing into a utility pole, while rolling over.

The driver and his two passengers escaped without injury, but the truck sustained significant damage.

Police said power was not affected in the area, but an Indiana Michigan Power crew responded to repair the pole and a wire that was hanging on top of the wreckage.

Till Road is closed while crews work to clean up the scene and get the truck towed away.