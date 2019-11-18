Red for Ed: What you need to know

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thousands of Indiana teachers will participate in Red for Ed Day by traveling to Indianapolis to rally for more resources in schools. A rally is scheduled at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday Nov. 19 – just as legislators return in session to organize for the upcoming General Assembly.

What is Red for Ed?

The Indiana State Teachers Association has asked teachers to wear red and flood the Statehouse to show lawmakers that students, educators, and public schools need to be a top priority.

Sandra Vohs, president of the Fort Wayne Educators Association, describes Red for Ed as a pro-public education movement led by teachers.

“Putting the needs of students first is at the heart of Red for Ed,” said Vohs. “Teachers are the leaders of this movement because they are on the front lines of education, working with and advocating for students every day.”

Why are teachers rallying?

The state of public education has been a concern for teachers and administrators for quite some time. Vohs said there are several changes she and others would like to see.

Adequately funding public schools, ending the “excessive” standardized testing and raising teacher pay are at the top of the list, she said. Vohs would like collective bargaining rights to be restored, which would give teachers a say in class size, curriculum, and discipline issues.

Vohs said teachers would like lawmakers to get rid the 15-hour externship requirement for teachers to renew teaching licenses and are asking lawmakers pass legislation that would allow school districts around the state to give their teachers 2019 raises before next year.

How does Red for Ed impact local schools?

Red for Ed day has forced some schools across the state to close. Fort Wayne Community Schools announced it would close Tuesday after more than 500 teachers requested personal days to attend the rally. Students and staff have been encouraged to wear red in support of Red for Ed day. Some school districts are staging a walk-in. To find out what each district has planned, click here.