FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Department of Environmental Management announced Wednesday that its recycling drop-off site at Southgate Plaza will close permanently.

The final day for drop-offs at those trailers is Saturday, August 13, 2022.

According to a release from the county, this move comes as the property owners at the location off of Pettit Avenue in Fort Wayne have decided to no longer be a host for recycling drop-offs.

“Over the past couple of years, our recycling drop-off sites have seen a record amount of material — particularly cardboard,” ACDEM director Tom Fox said. “In addition, issues with curbside recycling service in the city (and residents’ frustration with that situation) have turned these sites into targets for illegal dumping. Our contractor’s difficulty in staffing the sites has only added to the challenge. For these reasons, Kellams Enterprises has decided to no longer host this drop-off site. This ends a long association with ACDEM that has benefited the community for many years. In spite of this, there is a continuing need for recycling. With our partner, Republic Services, we are dedicated to finding another location to service this area of Allen County.”

While the ACDEM looks for another site to host its recycling trailers, the next closest location where household recyclables including paper, plastic, cardboard, glass, and cans can be dropped off is at 2509 E Pontiac Street.

The Pontiac Street location is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Other ACDEM drop-off sites are listed below: