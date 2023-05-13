LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A new high ropes course has been added to the various activities found at YMCA Camp Potawatomi.

On Saturday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony opened the high ropes course and participants partook in this new outdoor experience.

The high ropes course is among numerous outdoor facilities such as large athletic fields, gaga pits, waterfront activities, archery and riflery ranges, an outdoor climbing wall and more.

All facilities, including the new high ropes course, will be available to use during stays at Camp Potawatomi. Click here for their website with more information.