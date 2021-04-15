Rare inflammatory reaction affects some children with minor COVID-19 symptoms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A rare but serious inflammatory disease is affecting some children who had minor COVID-19 symptoms, and doctors are unsure why.

Doctors are calling it MIS-C, or multisystem inflammatory system syndrome, which bears some similarities to Kawasaki disease. MIS-C is an immune response that causes the body’s organs to swell. It can manifest as spotty rashes throughout the body that aren’t itchy or painful. A key factor in MIS-C is that the affected child can have COVID-like symptoms such as altered smell and taste, vertigo, and extreme exhaustion, but they test negative for COVID-19.

Spotty rashes throughout the body are a common symptom of MIS-C.

The common denominator in these cases is that the children had mild COVID-19 symptoms or no symptoms at all, but fell ill with MIS-C four to six weeks after exposure to the virus. They test negative for COVID-19, but positive for antibodies.

Dr. Robyn Schmucker, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Parkview Regional Medical Center, said that this timeline between exposure and MIS-C symptoms is like clockwork. She has already seen and treated nine cases at Parkview, “We really for a while were seeing a big uptick in kids with MIS-C. It seemed like they were coming in every couple of weeks.”

Christelle Snyder with her son Reid at Parkview during his MIS-C treatment.

One of the patients that Dr. Schmucker treated was an 11-year-old boy named Reid. His mother, Christelle Snyder, described the intense ordeal as “every parent’s worst nightmare.” Snyder noticed something was off with her son when his cheeks and ears became red, and he was running a fever. She said that her household had COVID-19 a few weeks prior but that Reid had very few complications. Snyder took Reid to the hospital, where he underwent blood work and eventually a spinal tap. All his results came back normal. Reid’s fever, however, only escalated. Reid ended up having to be hospitalized at Parkview for nearly a week. Dr. Schmucker treated his spiking symptoms with IVIG and steroids, a common treatment for Kawasaki disease.

Christelle Snyder was able to take her son home to recover after his hospital stay. She said that Reid doesn’t remember much of the experience but that he was happy to be home. Although a few weeks have passed and Reid recovered from MIS-C, he still has lingering aftereffects, the main being exhaustion.

Both Dr. Schmucker and Snyder hope that sharing Reid’s story will help shed light on MIS-C and provide information and support to others dealing with this rare inflammatory disease. As for what triggers MIS-C, doctors remain uncertain for now. Like COVID-19, there is still much that has yet to be learned.