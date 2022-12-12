FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Allen Superior Court judge dismissed felony rape and sexual battery charges filed in 2021 against Break & Run owner Kirk Smith on Monday.

Prosecuting attorneys filed a “Motion to Dismiss Without Prejudice,” which was approved by Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent.

In their motion, prosecutors wrote that “in the interests of justice” they were unable to proceed with the case at this time, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

The term “without prejudice” means prosecutors could re-file charges at a later date, though how often that happens in Allen County is not clear.