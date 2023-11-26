FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A representative from Strebig Construction, Inc. has confirmed the death of founder Randy Strebig and his wife Allison Wheaton in a plane crash in Ludington, Michigan Sunday morning.

WANE 15 reached out to Strebig Construction, Inc. Sunday night after news broke about the plane crash.

A post on the Pere Marquette Township Fire Department’s Facebook page said that the couple’s plane crashed just outside the Mason County Airport fence, and the plane was “not easily accessible” and it “needed off-road vehicles” to get to it.

Nexstar station WOOD TV8 also reported that the couple had been visiting family in the Ludington area per the Michigan State Police.

According to KPC Media, the couple was from Lake James.

According to the FAA Registry, the plane involved in the crash was the same make and model as one registered under an LLC that shares the same address as Strebig Construction, Inc., located in Fort Wayne. Flight records from FlightAware also show that same plane flew from Angola to Ludington late Saturday afternoon.

WANE 15 will continue to keep you updated on air and online as the investigation continues.