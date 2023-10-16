The Indiana Department of Transportation announces will temporarily close the on-ramp from eastbound State Road 14/Illinois Road to northbound I-69.

Crews will close the on-ramp at mile marker 305 to complete concrete replacement and joint repair construction taking place on I-69. The closure is expected to last from October 16 until November 2. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

Drivers looking to access northbound I-69 from eastbound S.R. 14/Illinois Rd. should use southbound I-69 to the U.S. 24/Jefferson Boulevard exit and then use the on-ramp to connect with northbound I-69, or seek an alternate route.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.