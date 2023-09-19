FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) He gained fame portraying Dwight Schrute on the long running comedy “The Office,” and on Thursday Rainn Wilson will sign copies of his books following his appearance at Purdue Fort Wayne as part of its Omnibus series.

Wilson’s book signing will take place a few minutes after the completion of his show outside the Auer Performance Hall. The Mastodon Campus Store will have copies of Wilson’s most recent book, “Soul Boom,” on sale in the music center’s lobby beginning at 6:30 p.m.

All available tickets for “An Evening with Rainn Wilson” were claimed during the first hour after their release on Sept. 7; however, a waitlist is being maintained by the Schatzlein Box Office and unused tickets can be transferred to other interested patrons upon their return. Anyone in possession of tickets that they will not be using is encouraged to notify the box office as soon as possible so they can be reissued. That can be done by emailing eventtickets@pfw.edu or calling 260-481-6555 to let the staff know which tickets can be redistributed.



