FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Roughly 2,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in seven different Indiana locations by the end of the month.



DNR plans to stock two locations in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington with trout measuring 12-14 inches long. At the Fort Wayne locations, fishing can take place after 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, a family fishing event will be held at the Memorial Park Pond in Huntington. No trout fishing will be allowed before the event, which starts at 8 a.m. Participants are asked to bring their own equipment.



DNR plans to stock the remaining locations with trout averaging greater than 7 inches. All trout come from Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station near Howe in LaGrange County. Anglers 18 and older will need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout. The bag limit for trout in inland waters, which excludes Lake Michigan and its tributaries, is five fish per day with a minimum size limit of 7 inches. There is no closed season for taking trout from inland lakes.



Memorial Park Pond in Huntington will be stocked before the Oct. 15 event.



If the number of fish needed are available, additional stocking will take place at:

Shoaff Park Pond, Fort Wayne, Allen County

Spy Run Creek, Franke Park, Allen County

Oak Lake, Clark State Forest, Clark County

Johnson Lake, Madison, Jefferson County

Pinhook Lake, South Bend, St. Joseph County

Garvin Park Lake, Evansville, Vanderburgh County

For more information about inland trout regulations, visit eregulations.com/indiana/fishing/inland-trout-regulations