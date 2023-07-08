FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival Chalk Walk is still on after rain hit Saturday morning.

The Fort Wayne Museum of Art (FWMA) said, “As of now, things are on track as normal.” The Chalk Walk had registration from 9 to noon Saturday, giving participants till Sunday afternoon to finish their squares.

Officials at FWMA think today will be pretty quiet on the Chalk Walk, expecting that people will be back to work on the art tomorrow.

“We had a lot of folks register last night and get started! Technically, you can chalk with a little bit of rain, it’s just when it really starts to pour that it doesn’t work so well,” said FWMA.

Judging for the chalk walk will happen Sunday and winners will be announced at 4 or 5 pm, based on how artists are doing on time for their work. Sunday will also be the day for the People’s Choice votes to be cast.