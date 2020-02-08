Raid leads to ‘gang member’ arrest, drugs found

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A police raid at a home on Kinsmoor Avenue resulted in the arrest of man who Fort Wayne Police called a known gang member.

At around 7:50 p.m. Friday, the Fort Wayne Gang and Violent Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Kinsmoor Avenue with the help from SWAT.

Officers located multiple people inside and found a gun, 2.5 grams of cocaine, and marijuana.

Police arrested Jose Saucedo, 24, on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. Saucedo is an admitted member of the “La Raza” gang, a news release said.

The home is a known location for criminal street gang “La Raza,” police added.

It had come to the attention of the Gang & Violent Crimes Unit because of neighbor complaints, tips, surveillance and traffic stops.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss