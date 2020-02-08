Raid leads to ‘gang member’ arrest, drugs found

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A police raid at a home on Kinsmoor Avenue resulted in the arrest of man who Fort Wayne Police called a known gang member.
At around 7:50 p.m. Friday, the Fort Wayne Gang and Violent Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Kinsmoor Avenue with the help from SWAT.
Officers located multiple people inside and found a gun, 2.5 grams of cocaine, and marijuana.
Police arrested Jose Saucedo, 24, on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. Saucedo is an admitted member of the “La Raza” gang, a news release said.
The home is a known location for criminal street gang “La Raza,” police added.
It had come to the attention of the Gang & Violent Crimes Unit because of neighbor complaints, tips, surveillance and traffic stops.
