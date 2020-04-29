Radiothon planned to raise Feeding America funds

The following release is from Adams Radio Group Fort Wayne:

On April 30, Adams Radio Group Fort Wayne (96.3 WXKE, US 93.3, HOT 107.9, 103.9 Wayne FM, LOUD 103.3, and B96.9) will join with 10,000 radio stations across America with an all-day radiothon for fundraising to help Feeding America.

Over 60 million people are now impacted in some way by hunger. Feeding America is the leading domestic hunger-relief organization with a nationwide network of 200 food banks.

“People who never dreamt they would need the charitable food system to feed themselves and their family are showing up,” said Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot.

Around a month ago, Adams Radio Group President and CEO Ron Stone reached out with a video and a big idea to host a radiothon to support Feeding America. A few weeks later, thousands of radio stations were on board to take a day of programming to host the event on their frequencies.

“I watched the lines of cars in San Antonio…there to get food that they no doubt would have had a paycheck two weeks previous and taken to a grocery store to buy food. That’s when I knew radio had to help,” said Stone. All day on Thursday, Adams Radio Group stations and personalities (96.3 WXKE, US 93.3, HOT 107.9, 103.9 Wayne FM, LOUD 103.3, and B96.9) will be on the air encouraging listeners to help out and donate to Feeding America. Radio is about being live and local. And we are.right here – in Fort Wayne. We are all #IN this together.

There are food banks throughout the country that will benefit from Feeding America. Here in Fort Wayne, Community Harvest is one of the vital food banks that will receive funding through what is achieved during the one-day RadioCares event.

The food bank has seen a spike in families needing assistance. It is estimated that the group provides 11 million meals annually – and their services are needed now more than ever. To support radio station’s efforts to end hunger, click here.