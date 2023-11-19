FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Those interested in all things computer and radio can head down to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for the final day of the 2023 Hamfest and Computer Expo.

The 2023 Hamfest and Computer Expo takes on its final day on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the expo, visitors get the opportunity to take Ham radio license testing classes with WAS and DXCC card checking along with CQ Awards.

The expo will also feature a youth lounge for those 12 and under as long as an adult is present.

Visitors beyond radio and computer enthusiasts are welcome to shop the vendor tables for anything that may be on their enthusiast’s Christmas list. New and used vendors of Ham equipment dealers with door prizes.

For those wanting to attend Sunday, it costs $4 at the door and is free for children 12 and under. The event is at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at 4000 Parnell Avenue, with parking costing $8 per vehicle. You can find out more information on the Hamfest and Computer Expo’s website.