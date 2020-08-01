Race for the Warrior 5K/10K to raise funds for local military families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 6th annual Race for the Warrior kicks off Saturday, August 1. Proceeds from the event will got to the Military Support Fund.

The fund is a program that provides grants to military families experiencing financial emergencies. Organizers said because of the pandemic, the program is needed now more than ever.

The event includes a 5K and 10K that you can walk or run along the runway at Fort Wayne International Airport.. There will also be live music, food, beverages and family activities. To learn more information and to register, click HERE.

COVID-19 pushed the start of the race from its original day on Saturday, April 25.

Organizers said that there are inherent risks with any event, but they’ve put several precautions and protocols in place to help keep guests safe:

Extra cleaning and sanitation procedures throughout the area

All participants and volunteers are required to wear face coverings at all times except when eating, drinking, or running the race after crossing the finish line

Hand sanitizing stations will be throughout the event area and on the racecourse

Temperature checks when entering the event area

Social distancing markers at registration, race start area and at food and beverage lines

Extra restroom facilities with sanitation stations immediately available.

The race will also be broken into multiple starting heats to promote social distancing within race groups.