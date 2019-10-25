R-Kelly’s ex-wife to speak about domestic violence at Indiana Tech

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The ex-wife of singer and songwriter R. Kelly will be the keynote speaker at a domestic violence awareness and prevention conference in Fort Wayne. The event is being organized by the Indiana Black Expo of Fort Wayne.

Andrea “Drea” Kelly was a backup dancer and choreographer for the R&B superstar. The two later married. Drea spoke out about the abuse she endured during their relationship in the documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly.”

The six-part documentary aired on Lifetime in Jan. 2019. It details sex abuse allegations made against the singer by various women. The series triggered a new investigation into the claims, after decades of rumors and allegations that R. Kelly was sexually abusing women and underage girls.

R. Kelly was arrested and formally charged with federal sex crimes in Chicago and New York. He has pleaded not guilty.

In 2008, a jury acquitted Kelly of child pornography charges over a graphic video that prosecutors said showed him having sex with a girl as young as 13. Kelly could have gotten 15 years in prison.

Drea is not only a survivor of Domestic Violence, she is also an advocate of domestic violence awareness. She created the 12th Round Foundation, which is an organization that celebrates survivors, provides education, and remembers those who died at the hands of an abuser.

Drea Plans to share her message of survival at an Indiana Tech. The event will be held on Saturday Oct. 26 at Indiana Tech Andorfer Commons from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. WANE 15’s Terra Brantley will kick off the event.

Drea Kelly spoke exclusively with WANE 15’s Angelica Robinson ahead of Saturday’s Conference.