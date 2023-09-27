VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) A person stole a cash register Tuesday evening with more than $900 inside, and they only spent 17 seconds inside the store it was stolen from.

The theft took place around 9:20 p.m. at the Casey’s General Store on East Ervin Road in Van Wert according to the Van Wert Police Department.

A man entered the store and took a cash register before leaving the store in a southwest direction.

Police provided photos and a description of the thief:

About 6′ tall

Wearing hooded grey zip-up jacket (believed to be Nike)

Dark colored pants with white stripe around knee area

Brown boots

Dark face covering with what appeared to be a ball cap

White gloves

White undershirt

Anyone with information should call Van Wert Police Department at 419-238-2462