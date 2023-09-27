VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) A person stole a cash register Tuesday evening with more than $900 inside, and they only spent 17 seconds inside the store it was stolen from.
The theft took place around 9:20 p.m. at the Casey’s General Store on East Ervin Road in Van Wert according to the Van Wert Police Department.
A man entered the store and took a cash register before leaving the store in a southwest direction.
Police provided photos and a description of the thief:
- About 6′ tall
- Wearing hooded grey zip-up jacket (believed to be Nike)
- Dark colored pants with white stripe around knee area
- Brown boots
- Dark face covering with what appeared to be a ball cap
- White gloves
- White undershirt
Anyone with information should call Van Wert Police Department at 419-238-2462