VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) A person stole a cash register Tuesday evening with more than $900 inside, and they only spent 17 seconds inside the store it was stolen from.

The theft took place around 9:20 p.m. at the Casey’s General Store on East Ervin Road in Van Wert according to the Van Wert Police Department.

A man entered the store and took a cash register before leaving the store in a southwest direction.

Police provided photos and a description of the thief:

  • About 6′ tall
  • Wearing hooded grey zip-up jacket (believed to be Nike)
  • Dark colored pants with white stripe around knee area
  • Brown boots
  • Dark face covering with what appeared to be a ball cap
  • White gloves
  • White undershirt

Anyone with information should call Van Wert Police Department at 419-238-2462