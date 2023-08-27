FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sunday a driver led the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) in a pursuit that ended in a crash in the sideyard of a home.

Shots were fired on the southeast side of Fort Wayne which led to a pursuit by FWPD. 8 different police units were involved in the pursuit. The vehicle leading the pursuit was described as a black Kia.

The driver then crashed the vehicle into the side yard of a home off Clemson Drive near the 7300 block of Bluffton Road.

INDOT shows heavy slowdowns after the crash of the vehicle.

Witnesses on the scene say arrests were made but it cannot be confirmed how many at this time.

Authorities have not given any more information.

WANE 15 will continue to provide updates as they are received.