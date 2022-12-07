After six seasons in West Lafayette, Jeff Brohm is going home.

Brohm is set to become the head coach at the University of Louisville, according to ESPN’s Chris Low. The deal, still being finalized, is in the six-year, $35 million range.

Brohm grew up in Louisville and was a star quarterback at the university. His father played there, as did his brothers. He also served as a coach at Louisville for multiple seasons, eventually becoming an assistant head coach and offensive coordinator.

The move is part of college football’s annual coaching carousel. Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell left to take the head coaching job at the University of Wisconsin. In turn, Louisville coach Scott Satterfield left to take Fickell’s old job at UC, opening to door for Brohm to go back home.

Louisville courted the Purdue head coach four years ago. At the time, Brohm decided to stay put, but the prospect of going back to Louisville, the place he grew up and where fans love him, proved too much to keep him in West Lafayette.

In six seasons at Purdue, Brohm went 36-34, leading the Boilermakers to four bowl appearances and three winning seasons. This past season, Purdue won the Big Ten West and made it to the Big Ten Championship Game for the first time in program history, losing to College Football Playoff finalist Michigan.

Before coming to Purdue, Brohm also coached at UAB, Illinois, Florida Atlantic and Western Kentucky.

Purdue is set to take on No. 16 LSU in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2.