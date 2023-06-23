FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue University Fort Wayne Helmke Library is one of three nationwide recipients of the EBSCO Solar grant.

The EBSCO Infomation Services (EBSCO) Solar grant program awards libraries with grants to implement solar arrays, reducing their environmental footprint and helping to decrease electricity costs. Libraries submit their detailed sustainability plan as part of the application process.

Russell County Public Library (RCPL), Kentucky; Purdue University Fort Wayne Helmke Library, Indiana; and Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation, New Jersey, will receive $300,000 in grants