FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue University Fort Wayne Helmke Library is one of three nationwide recipients of the EBSCO Solar grant.
The EBSCO Infomation Services (EBSCO) Solar grant program awards libraries with grants to implement solar arrays, reducing their environmental footprint and helping to decrease electricity costs. Libraries submit their detailed sustainability plan as part of the application process.
Russell County Public Library (RCPL), Kentucky; Purdue University Fort Wayne Helmke Library, Indiana; and Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation, New Jersey, will receive $300,000 in grants
Currently only 16 percent of electricity in Indiana is generated by wind and solar. With the assistance of this grant, we can demonstrate the positive impact of solar energy in Indiana and educate our students and community about the importance of doing so. This project will reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 25 tons annually, which is a very positive step forward, and it will power all the technology and lighting in Helmke Library as well as a portion of electricity consumed by other building services.Purdue University Fort Wayne Associate Vice Chancellor for Technology and CIO Mitch Davidson