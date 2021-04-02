Purdue University couch go-kart bringing joy, even in the WANE 15 studio

West Lafayette, IND. (WLFI) – There are all kinds of creative ways to get around a college campus these days. But a few Purdue University students are turning heads with their choice of transportation.

Students at Joshua House are rolling around in a couch cart! It’s an old couch they had lying around, a cart from Menard’s, and a bunch of go-kart parts.

It’s not the fastest way across campus, but at 12-miles an hour it’s deceptively fast, with the turn radius of a truck. But the best metric is the number of smiles it brings to people along the way.

That included the WANE 15 studios. Sierra Tufts got the giggles from watching the “couch kart.”