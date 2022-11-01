(WANE) — Purdue University unveiled new patches Tuesday morning honoring the late Caleb Swanigan that will grace Purdue basketball uniforms during the upcoming season.

The logo features the name “Biggie” at the top of the patch, with his former number 50 making up a majority of the patch.

Swanigan died of natural causes at 25 years old, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

He won Indiana’s coveted Mr. Basketball honor after leading Homestead to its first and only state title in 2015.

Swanigan was selected The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference in 2017 when he averaged more than 18 points per game for Purdue. He was a first-round draft pick in 2017 by the Portland Trail Blazers.