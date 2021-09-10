Purdue to discipline 84 students for failing to get tested for COVID-19

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) Purdue University announced Friday that 84 students face discipline for twice failing to comply with Protect Purdue guidelines.

The Protect Purdue policy gives students the choice to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and upload that documentation status to the Purdue vaccination portal or to participate in routine surveillance testing, which could be as frequently as weekly.

The 84 students are being disciplined for failing to comply with the Protect Purdue surveillance testing requirement after a prior warning.

They have been notified by email and phone that they remain in non-compliance for failing to complete their required test. A third violation will result in suspension which could happen for some as early as next week.

In addition to the 84 students, 214 Purdue employees have received an initial written warning that they are in non-compliance for failing to participate in required surveillance testing. According to the Protect Purdue policy, a staff member who is not compliant is subject to disciplinary action up to and including termination.

Three weeks into the new academic year, Purdue reports over 82% of the West Lafayette campus community is verified as fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while overall testing this fall shows an overall positivity rate of just 1.51%, according to the Protect Purdue COVID-19 Dashboard.