FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For safety and convenience, Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW) is piloting a free shuttle service from student housing at The Arch and St. Joe Place apartment complexes.

Three university fleet vans driven by PFW retirees are scheduled to shuttle between three locations about every 15 minutes, And on Friday, students can sign up for a ride to Kroger on North Clinton Street, according to a news release.

The shuttle started this week. The vans hold up to seven students, according to Abbey Wang, coordinator of student leadership and the Student Government Association, who took over the wheel of one of the vans Tuesday when a volunteer wasn’t able to drive.

Outside Walb Student Union, a sign indicates times for the free shuttle service at Purdue Fort Wayne.



The pilot program came about after a survey of students conducted in November came back with 67% of the respondents asking for a free shuttle or some kind of transportation, Wang said. For now, the shuttle has three locations: Waterfield housing club house and The Arch and St. Joe Place apartments. Each stop is about six minutes apart.

“There’s a pretty large amount of students, specifically international students, that don’t have cars. It was enough feedback that we got that we were able to say ‘okay, something needs to be done,’” Wang said. “We got a lot of feedback from our students, especially those that don’t live on campus, that live in nearby apartment complexes that walking to and from campus, if they don’t have a vehicle, isn’t always the safest option or the most comfortable given how Indiana winters can be.”

Wang said student housing is at 100% capacity and has been for the last couple of years because enrollment has been so high.

“We’ve been kind of pushing students who don’t get a space in housing to move to these off- campus locations, so providing a way to get to and from campus is really essential,” Wang said. “And so that’s why we came up with this pilot program to see kind of how much interest there is with this and if there’s a need to continue it further.”

Shuttles run from 8:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on Fridays, 8:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.