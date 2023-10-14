WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) — During a timeout in Saturday’s “Hammer Down Cancer” game, Purdue announced the name of its new pediatric cancer research center in honor of late graduate and Boilermaker football fan Tyler Trent.

According to a press release, the announcement of the Tyler Trent Pediatric Cancer Research Center was made with the help of Tyler’s parents, Kelly and Tony, during the game against Ohio State University. Purdue University wanted the memory of Tyler to continue to live on in the “disease-fighting advancements of researchers” who are determined to conquer his cancer as well as others. Tyler passed from a rare bone cancer, known as osteosarcoma, over four years ago.

This naming comes around the five-year anniversary of Purdue’s win against OSU in 2018, which Tyler was in the stands for. It was a win he predicted. At that game, he was recognized on national TV for his bravery as he fought against cancer, per the release.

Donations are being accepted for the Tyler Trent Pediatric Cancer Research Center here.