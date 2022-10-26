ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — What will Allen County look like in the future?

On Wednesday, the public had the chance to weigh in on the “All In Allen” comprehensive plan. .A summary of the final draft plan was presented at a joint meeting with city and county officials, and the public could weigh in on the plan.

In 2019, city and county officials looked at the plan to see what has been accomplished and what still needed to be done.

They decided it needed to be updated. In the last couple of years, they’ve received input from 3,300 residents about the hopes and dreams of people from Fort Wayne, Grabill, Huntertown and Woodburn.

Some of the biggest concerns were food access, broadband access and different styles of housing in the area.

Officials say the timeline for the projects are still unknown.

“We still have to prioritize all of these recommendations. Some of our recommendations just call for policy guidelines so they’re for decision makers. Some of our recommendations call for ordinance updates. Some of them might call for community partnership,” said City of Fort Wayne Senior Planner Sherese Fortriede.

However, officials say the city and county collaboration is the best way to accomplish their goals. “It’s fairly uncommon for a plan to be done that way especially for a county and city as large as Fort Wayne, but it really is a better approach,” said Allen County Senior Planner Pat Fahey.

Both city and county officials will meet separately next month to vote on the final draft of the plan.