FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is attempting to find a missing woman last seen in southeast Fort Wayne who is “possibly endangered.”

Police are looking for 66-year-old Vicki Williams, who was last seen in the area of Save a Lot at 3310 E. Paulding Road at around 5:20 p.m.

According to the FWPD, Williams is a black woman who was last seen wearing all black clothing and carrying a colorful bag with dots on it.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance should contact the FWPD at 260-427-1222.