FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Public Safety Alert has been issued for a missing 20-year-old man last seen in southeast Fort Wayne.

Police sent out a mobile push notification saying the Fort Wayne Police Department is attempting to find 20-year-old Brandon Hill.

According to police, Hill was last seen wearing a gray Wayne High School hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes.

Hill was reportedly last seen at around 4:30 p.m. in the area around the 4600 block of S. Hanna Street.

Anyone with information regarding Hill’s location should contact police at 260-449-7486.