FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Public Safety Alert was issued around 4:15 p.m. in an attempt to locate a missing juvenile.

The child is being identified as 12-year-old Ny’Aella Kelly. The following information was shared via the alert:

Female

Black

5’4″ tall

160 pounds

Hair in long braids

Last seen wearing a pink jogging outfit

If Kelly has been seen or located, please call (260)-449-7486.