FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department sent out a public safety alert saying they are looking for 65-year-old Jane Thirkfield.

Thirkfield is 5’6 and weighs 130 lbs. She has short black hair and was last seen wearing a cream sweater, green pants, and sandals.

She was last seen walking in the area of 5000 Wheaton Ct. If you see her, call FWPD at (260) 427-1222.