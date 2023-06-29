A shot of an FWCS logo at the Art Grile Center in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, 10/4/22.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Teachers at Fort Wayne Community Schools will have a new contract at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school after the recent Indiana Legislative Session. FWCS help a teacher contract public hearing on Thursday, to open the discussion for the public to give input about what they would like to see in teachers’ contracts.

Sandra Vohs, President of Fort Wayne Education Association explained how only certain items are allowed to be discussed during these public hearings.

“The state legislature in Indiana is very micromanaging when it comes to the bargaining process,” said Vohs. “Working conditions and those sort of things aren’t anything we are allowed to talk about in any kind of bargaining session.”

At the public hearing on Thursday, only two people showed up. FWCS wants to encourage more people to give their input to these important matters and believes FWCS has a school board that listens.

“This is a way right now for people to have a voice in something that they don’t really understand so much,” Vohs said. “If people really want to get involved, there are tons of opportunities at our schools to volunteer you can choose her just to show up and it’s been say what is important to you.”

In the current Master Contract for FWCS, a Salary Schedule can be found on pg. 35 of the contract (see below) that has the past three school years salaries for teachers with Bachelor and Masters degrees.

Fort Wayne Community Schools Salary Schedule

According to the Salary Schedule above, the progression is based on satisfactory during evaluations will advance one row on the Schedule. Teachers who satisfy the education factor i.e. Workplace Specialist/Bachelor’s Column will advance to the Master’s Column in addition to advancing a row.

The salary increase for teachers during the 2021-2022 school year starting salary was at $42,306. If a teacher earned their Master’s degree during this time, they would advance to the Master’s Column and go down one row then making $43,806.

During the last school year, starting salary increased by $1,692.

Despite the increase in salaries, teacher shortages are still a major struggle. FWCS have implemented a few ways to get teachers to their district.

“We like to talk to people who are in college to be teachers, we like to try to partner with the district we have pathways for high school kids to what who are interested in getting into teaching so that they can go to schools and they can earn money by dual credit and things like that to start getting in towards the teaching profession,” said Vohs.

Officials with FWCS are pleased that the state legislature brought back the ability to have discussion with the public would like to see other items brought into contracts like working conditions.

“To have that law change that would allow us to bargain working conditions, because those are student conditions too so they’re extremely important,” said Shannon Fisher, Negotiations Liaison FWEA.

Official bargaining starts September 15.